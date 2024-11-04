Nigerian Airlines Expand Fleets Despite Economic Strain To Meet Yuletide Demand

Despite a challenging economic climate marked by soaring foreign exchange rates, Nigerian airlines are increasing their capacity to accommodate the anticipated surge in passenger traffic this Christmas season. Against the odds, local operators are securing additional aircraft through loans and strategic partnerships, determined to meet the seasonal demand.

In recent years, the high cost of maintenance has hampered fleet expansion across Nigeria’s aviation sector. Due to the scarcity of foreign exchange, several airlines have struggled to bring back aircraft sent abroad for maintenance, while others have had to ground their planes under directives from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

However, the spirit of resilience within the industry has sparked bold moves in recent weeks. Just last week, Ibom Air expanded its fleet by adding two Bombardier CRJ 900 next-generation aircraft, registered as 5N-CED and 5N-CEE. These new acquisitions were financed via shareholder loans, underscoring the airline’s commitment to meeting passenger demand over the holiday period.

Similarly, United Nigeria Airlines acquired an Embraer 190 (E190) last week and plans to add another by the end of the year. The airline has partnered with Montreal-based Cronos Aviation to establish an aircraft Maintenance Repair Overhaul (MRO) facility in Nigeria, a significant step towards long-term fleet sustainability. This partnership will also involve code-sharing to support regional operations.

Adding to the industry’s optimism, Xejet recently transitioned from charter services to scheduled commercial flights. Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Iza confirmed that the airline is focusing on major routes, starting with Lagos, Abuja, Kano, and Port Harcourt, with plans to expand to additional cities based on market demand. Xejet’s newly acquired Embraer E190 is undergoing inspections and is expected to launch operations on November 7, 2024.

Industry analyst Olumide Ohunayo, Director of Research at Zenith Travels, noted that this capacity expansion aligns with a common trend as Christmas approaches. “As Christmas approaches, the airlines bring in aircraft. These airlines have been receiving bookings and have used those bookings to estimate the capacity needed during this period,” Ohunayo explained.

The readiness of Nigerian airlines to navigate economic pressures and scale up for the festive season demonstrates their resilience and commitment to serving the Nigerian public. With these expanded fleets, passengers can look forward to more options as they travel across the country this Christmas.