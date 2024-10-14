Nigerian Air Force (NAF) To Expand Fleet With New Fighter Jets By 2026

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is set to receive an additional 10 AW-109 Trekker helicopters and 24 M-346 Fighter Ground Attack (FGA) jets by 2026, as confirmed by the NAF’s Public Relations department. Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, recently led a delegation to Italy to finalize the purchase from aerospace company Leonardo S.p.A.

The first three M-346 jets are expected by early 2025, with full delivery of all 24 jets by mid-2026. The NAF has already acquired two AW-109 Trekker helicopters, and the remaining 10 will arrive by early 2026. These acquisitions aim to bolster Nigeria’s air defense, particularly in combat roles like air-to-ground and air-to-air missions.

During a strategic meeting in Rome, Air Marshal Abubakar emphasized the importance of establishing a maintenance hub in Nigeria to support the M-346 fleet and proposed setting up a program Management Office to ensure the smooth implementation of this project.

These new aircraft will enhance NAF’s operational capabilities, including combat search and rescue, tactical airlift, and medical evacuations. The M-346 jets, in particular, will provide a significant boost to Nigeria’s air combat readiness.

Nigeria has been ramping up defense spending, allocating ₦3.3 trillion to the sector in its 2024 budget, as part of ongoing efforts to tackle security threats like Boko Haram in the Northeast, banditry in the Northwest, and criminal activities across other regions.