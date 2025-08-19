Nigerian 1xbet Customer Wins ₦20 Million Jackpot

A Nigerian customer of sports betting and gaming platform 1xBet has won over ₦20 million while playing an online slot game.

According to the company, the player struck the jackpot on Big Catch Bonanza: Bonus Buy, a slot that offers multiple payout opportunities. The win totalled ₦20,097,000 (approximately $12,480).

This is the latest in a series of high-value payouts by the platform. In 2023, another Nigerian user reportedly won $113,374.45 after correctly predicting all six events on an accumulator bet with odds of 25.932.

Online casino games, which rely more on chance than traditional sports betting, have continued to gain popularity among Nigerian players. 1xBet says Big Catch Bonanza remains one of its most played titles due to its frequent smaller wins and potential to multiply bets by up to 12,000 times.

Other games attracting attention on the platform include Aviatrix, Cash Fishin’, 1xGolden Dragon Inferno, and 1x Fruit.

While the industry has seen growing interest, regulators have continued to caution players about the risks of gambling and its potential social consequences.