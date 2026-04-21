Stable power supply critical for Nigeria’s smart factory transition

Keypoints

Smart energy expert Orebiyi Godfrey warns that Nigeria’s unstable grid is the primary barrier preventing local manufacturers from adopting automated, energy-efficient “smart-factory” systems.

Smart manufacturing relies on interconnected sensors and data analytics that require 100% uninterrupted power to function without data loss or equipment damage.

While solar energy is a viable daytime solution, the high cost of industrial-scale battery storage makes 24/7 solar automation prohibitively expensive for most local firms.

A hybrid energy model—mixing solar, batteries, generators, and the grid—is the most realistic pathway but introduces significant technical complexity and upfront costs.

Godfrey is calling for targeted government incentives, such as tax credits and specialized financing, to help manufacturers bridge the investment gap for clean energy systems.

Main Story

The dream of “Industry 4.0” in Nigeria is currently hitting a wall of intermittent blackouts. Renewable energy engineer Orebiyi Godfrey told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday, that the country’s manufacturing sector is stuck in an efficiency trap.

While global competitors are lowering costs through automation and “smart” sensors, Nigerian factories are forced to spend their capital on diesel generators, which are neither smart nor sustainable.

The challenge lies in the “interconnectedness” of modern factories. Smart systems utilize thousands of sensors that constantly feed data into analytics platforms; even a momentary power dip can crash the system, lead to production waste, or require expensive manual restarts.

Godfrey noted that while solar power is an excellent supplement for daytime loads, it lacks the “round-the-clock” reliability needed for full automation unless backed by massive battery arrays. For many manufacturers, the sheer cost of these industrial batteries makes the transition to a fully green, smart factory a financial impossibility without significant government intervention.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the automation-reliability gap; advanced machinery is highly sensitive to power fluctuations, meaning even a “working” grid that flickers can be more damaging than no grid at all. Authorities must solve the problem of high upfront capital (CAPEX), as transitioning to a hybrid solar-battery-grid system requires an investment that can take years to recoup, a timeline many small and medium-scale manufacturers cannot afford.

Furthermore, there is a technical-complexity risk; managing a hybrid power system requires specialized energy management software and trained engineers, both of which are currently in short supply within the local market. To succeed, the industrial sector needs a “modular” approach where firms can upgrade their energy systems in stages rather than attempting a total overhaul at once.

What’s Being Said

“Frequent outages force manufacturers to depend on diesel generators, undermining both efficiency gains and sustainability goals,” stated Orebiyi Godfrey during his interview in Abuja.

Industry experts have noted that “smart manufacturing models” are only as smart as the electricity powering them; without stability, automation becomes a liability.

Manufacturers in the South-West industrial clusters have expressed that the high cost of battery storage is the “number one deal-breaker” for full solar adoption.

Godfrey emphasized that achieving a full smart-factory transformation is “difficult without improved grid reliability and stronger policy support.”

What’s Next

The Federal Government is expected to review new tax credits for industrial energy storage systems in the upcoming 2026 fiscal adjustments to lower the entry barrier for manufacturers.

More “Energy-as-a-Service” (EaaS) providers are likely to emerge in Nigeria, where they own and maintain the solar-hybrid systems while manufacturers simply pay for the metered power used.

Large-scale manufacturers in the food and beverage sector are anticipated to lead the first wave of “modular” smart upgrades, focusing on automated packaging and sensors first.

Public-private collaborations are expected to intensify, aiming to create “industrial energy hubs” where multiple factories share a single, high-reliability microgrid.

Bottom Line

Nigeria’s path to industrial modernization is powered by the sun, but it is currently blocked by the high cost of “storing” that sun for a 24-hour factory shift. Until the national grid improves or industrial-scale batteries become affordable through government incentives, the Nigerian factory of the future will remain on the drawing board.