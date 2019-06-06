Nigeria Set to Roll out 5G Networks – NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has said that Nigeria is set to roll-out the 5G networks.

The Commissioner for Stakeholders Management of NCC, Mr Sunday Dare stated this while briefing journalists in Abuja, Nigeria.

He said: “We have opened up consultations on spectrum for drones. We are proactively leading discussions on the deployment of new technologies. That is what we always do.

“We had a forum on 5G readiness where all critical stakeholders comprehensively examined the legal, regulatory and technology issues and we are developing a roadmap.”

It would be recalled that in December last year the Commission had Consultive forum with Stakeholders to develop a framework in preparation for the deployment of 5G and High Altitude Station (HAPS) technologies across the country.

On the issue of security concerns and data integrity, Mr Dare explained that the NCC is currently doing an audit and also working in collaboration with NIMC and operators to harmonize the National ID database with the SIM Registration Database.

“In the very near future, you will be able to register your sim by simply showing your NIN number, and vice versa. This means that the SIM Registration and NIN process will be collapsed and conjoined. This requires clearing a number of regulatory, technical and other hurdles, but we are well on the way.

“As the EVC has said, the primary objective is to ensure that we have a credible national database which security operations and other national inclusiveness programmes can key into as is done in other countries. We are using best practices and we are confident of success.

“Work is ongoing to harmonise with the NIMC database and that we are looking towards a future where once you have the NIN, you don’t have to go through the hassles of registration. All hands are on deck to achieve that,” Mr Dare concluded.

Source: VON