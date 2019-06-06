Cristiano Ronaldo’s Rape Accuser Katheryn Mayorga Drops Lawsuit

Katheryn Mayorga, the American woman who accused Cristiano Ronaldo of rape in late-September, has quietly dropped the lawsuit against Juventus’ star striker

A voluntary dismissal of the lawsuit against Ronaldo was filed in the Las Vegas court system last month. There is no indication one way or another as to whether there was a settlement between both Mayorga and the 34-year-old Ronaldo, who just finished his first season in Turin with the eight-time defending Serie A champions.

Attempts by Bloomberg were made to reach both lawyers for comment, but neither Mayorga’s lawyer, Leslie Stovall, nor one of Ronaldo’s representatives, Peter Christiansen, returned Bloomberg’s calls. Same goes for the proper law enforcement authorities in Las Vegas.

Mayorga’s case against came to light in September of last year when a lengthy story in Germany magazine Der Spiegel outlined what the last 10 years has been like for Mayorga since the alleged rape occurred in 2009 in a Las Vegas hotel. Mayorga and her legal team filed suit on Sept. 27, stating that she had agreed to a nondisclosure agreement with Ronaldo, only to come forward and public with the allegations due to extensive trauma she’d suffered the past decade.

Ronaldo has always been steadfast in his denials of the accusations, both describing them as “fake news” during an Instagram live session and then later talking about how calm he was regarding the case during a pre-match press conference before Juventus’ Champions League group stage matchup against Manchester United in late-October, the first public comments he made in front of assembled media.

Before Tuesday’s report, the last we heard regarding the Ronaldo rape investigation was that the Las Vegas Municipal Police Department had issued a warrant to collect the player’s DNA. This came after the Las Vegas police had reopened the case.ne 4, 2019 by Tennis Panorama News.

Source: VON