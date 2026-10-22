Key Points

The Federal Government is repositioning Nigeria’s education system to address the gap between graduates’ qualifications and labour market demands.

Education Minister Tunji Alausa identified artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing and data analytics as important skills for future employment.

Schools and tertiary institutions are being encouraged to integrate practical projects, internships and industry-recognised certifications into their programmes.

The government plans to introduce digital technology across school curricula, starting from primary education.

Officials say affordable internet access, digital devices and inclusive learning opportunities will be essential to the success of the reforms.

Main Story

The Federal Government is placing greater emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity and other digital skills as part of efforts to prepare Nigerian students for a changing job market and address the gap between education and employment.

Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, said the reforms were intended to produce graduates who could apply their knowledge to real-world problems, compete for jobs and establish businesses rather than depend solely on academic certificates.

He made the remarks while delivering the keynote address at the Cisco Networking Academy Instructor Safari Conference for English West and Central Africa, themed “Navigating the Future of Skills Development for the Nigerian Economy.”

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Ikharo Attah, Alausa said changes in the global economy had made it necessary to rethink how young Nigerians were educated and prepared for work.

He identified software development, networking, cybersecurity, data analytics, cloud computing and artificial intelligence as critical areas for students seeking to remain relevant in an increasingly technology-driven economy.

However, the minister stressed that technical knowledge alone would not guarantee success. He said employers also needed workers with critical thinking, communication, teamwork and problem-solving skills.

Under the proposed direction, educational institutions would be expected to place greater emphasis on what students can actually do with what they learn, including developing useful products, improving services and creating sustainable businesses.

The Issues

For many graduates, completing a course of study does not automatically translate into employment. The challenge is partly about ensuring that the skills taught in classrooms match the practical requirements of employers and the opportunities available in the wider economy.

Alausa called for closer collaboration among schools, universities, technology companies, training providers and employers to help close this gap.

He urged institutions to incorporate practical assignments, mentorship, internships and recognised professional certifications into their programmes.

The minister also encouraged students to build portfolios demonstrating their abilities, arguing that evidence of practical competence could strengthen their prospects for employment, entrepreneurship and further training.

The government, he added, was integrating digital technology into school curricula from the primary level to establish an early foundation for more advanced skills.

What’s Being Said

Alausa said digital competence was relevant across the ministry’s six priority areas: Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Medical Sciences (STEMM); Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET); reducing the number of out-of-school children; girl-child education; data and digitalisation; and quality assurance.

He also warned against allowing digital education to widen existing inequalities. Students in rural communities, girls, persons with disabilities and learners from disadvantaged backgrounds must have opportunities to benefit from the transition.

This would require more affordable internet connectivity, access to suitable devices and learning materials that accommodate different needs.

In a related address, Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, urged instructors to focus on critical thinking, complex problem-solving and lifelong learning rather than examination performance alone.

An alumnus of the Cisco Networking Academy, Inuwa highlighted collaboration between NITDA and the Federal Ministry of Education to integrate digital literacy into school curricula and tertiary education.

What’s Next

Alausa said the ministry would continue working with industry stakeholders to expand access to digital skills training under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The success of the reforms will depend on how effectively schools implement the proposed changes, how well teachers are prepared and whether students can access the technology and training required.

Bottom Line

Nigeria’s education reforms seek to make learning more relevant to employment, entrepreneurship and technological change. But introducing digital subjects will not be enough on its own. Practical training, qualified instructors, reliable infrastructure and equal access to learning opportunities will determine whether students can turn these skills into meaningful careers.