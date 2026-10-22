Key Points

UNICEF, Airtel Africa and the Federal Government have expanded free digital learning to nearly 2,000 schools across Nigeria.

The initiative has reached about one million students and more than 20,000 teachers.

More than 19,000 teachers have received digital literacy training under the partnership.

Students are gaining access to digital skills, mentorship, internships and entrepreneurship opportunities.

The partners plan to strengthen teacher training, internet connectivity, inclusive education and online safety.

Main Story

Nearly one million Nigerian students are benefiting from expanded access to digital education through a partnership between the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Airtel Africa and the Federal Government.

The initiative now reaches nearly 2,000 schools across the country, providing students and teachers with access to digital learning resources and opportunities to develop skills needed for the modern workplace.

The partners announced the development in a statement on Wednesday following visits by a joint Airtel Africa and UNICEF delegation to schools and youth programmes in Lagos and Abuja.

The programme aims to make learning more accessible, strengthen teachers’ ability to use technology in the classroom and help young people develop employability and entrepreneurship skills.

Led by Garreth Spillane, Chief of Staff to the Chairman of Airtel Africa, the delegation visited Government Senior College, Agege, and St George’s U.N.A. Primary School. Students and teachers demonstrated how they were using digital tools, including artificial intelligence, to support classroom learning.

At Yaba College of Technology, the delegation also observed young people using the Passport to Earning programme and the Youth Agency Marketplace (YOMA) to build digital and business skills.

According to the partners, these platforms help connect young people with mentorship, internships and potential livelihood opportunities.

The Issues

For many Nigerian families, the cost of internet access can make online learning difficult. Even when educational resources are available, data expenses may prevent students from using them consistently.

The partnership seeks to address this problem through zero-rated data services, which allow users to access selected educational platforms without paying data charges for that content.

The platforms include the Nigeria Learning Passport, the Federal Ministry of Education’s Inspire and Ignite platforms, the Digital National Education Management Information System and YOMA.

More than 19,000 teachers have received digital literacy training through the initiative. The Nigeria Learning Passport alone has recorded over 2.5 million registered students and nearly 100,000 registered teachers, according to the statement.

UNICEF Deputy Representative in Nigeria, Rownak Khan, said free digital learning was helping bridge the digital divide and connect young people to educational and economic opportunities.

She stressed that girls, children with disabilities and learners in underserved communities must also benefit.

What Being said

Spillane said internet connectivity could transform education when students had access to quality learning materials and teachers were equipped to use technology effectively.

Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Sa’idu Ahmad, also emphasised the importance of partnerships in improving Nigeria’s education system.

She said the government would continue prioritising teacher development, access to quality digital content and online safety for children.

During the Abuja visit, the delegation met officials from the Office of the Vice President and the Federal Ministry of Education to discuss connectivity, teacher training, inclusive learning and sustainable funding.

What’s Next?

The partners have pledged to continue expanding digital learning opportunities across Nigeria.

Their wider five-year partnership has connected more than 3,000 schools across 13 African countries, provided zero-rated access to over 60 learning platforms and reached more than 2.5 million children.

Bottom Line

Digital education can help Nigerian students gain knowledge and skills beyond the traditional classroom. However, lasting progress will depend on reliable connectivity, effective teacher training, online safety and ensuring that children in underserved communities are not left behind.