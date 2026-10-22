Key Points

BBC World Service is launching Dars Hausa, an educational programme for children aged 11 to 16 across West Africa.

The programme will provide lessons in English, mathematics and science, alongside mental health content and inspirational stories.

The initiative comes as millions of Nigerian children remain out of school because of insecurity, displacement and other barriers to education.

The first series will feature 12 episodes and launch on November 17.

Children and families will be able to access the programme through BBC Hausa radio, television-independent digital platforms and partner FM stations.

Main Story

For children who have been forced out of school by conflict, insecurity or displacement, continuing their education can feel like an impossible task. Now, the BBC World Service is bringing a new learning opportunity to Hausa-speaking young people who struggle to access traditional classrooms.

The broadcaster is preparing to launch Dars Hausa, an educational programme designed for children aged 11 to 16, offering lessons in English, mathematics and science, alongside content on mental health and inspirational stories.

The programme, which will launch on November 17, is intended to make learning more accessible to children across West Africa, particularly those whose education has been disrupted.

The initiative comes at a time when Nigeria continues to face a serious education crisis. The United Nations estimates that nearly 19 million Nigerian children are out of school, placing the country among those with the highest numbers of children missing out on education globally.

In northern Nigeria, years of armed conflict, displacement and insecurity have forced families to leave their homes. The threat of attacks and abductions has also made some communities reluctant to send children to school.

For displaced children, finding a safe and consistent place to learn can be especially difficult. Dars Hausa aims to provide an alternative source of educational content that children can access beyond the traditional classroom.

The Issues

Access to education remains a major challenge for children living in conflict-affected and underserved communities. When schools close or families are displaced, children risk falling behind academically, sometimes for years.

Radio and digital learning programmes can help bridge part of this gap by bringing lessons directly to audiences, including those who cannot attend school regularly.

Dars Hausa will offer 12 episodes in its first series, drawing on the BBC’s educational content and presenting lessons in Hausa to make them accessible to more children.

However, programmes such as this are not a complete replacement for formal education. Children still need qualified teachers, safe classrooms, learning materials and opportunities to interact with other students.

The programme is instead intended to provide another way for young people to continue learning when access to school is limited.

What’s Being Said

Fiona Crack, Director of BBC World Service, said education remained a fundamental right, even for children affected by conflict and displacement.

She explained that Dars Hausa was designed to deliver trusted and engaging educational content directly to Hausa-speaking children who face barriers to schooling.

The programme builds on the BBC’s earlier Dars initiatives, first introduced in 2023 in Pashto and Dari for children in Afghanistan who faced restrictions on education. Dars Arabic followed in February 2025.

The Hausa edition will be produced from the BBC Hausa studio in Abuja under the leadership of senior journalist and team manager Awwal Ahmad.

Presenters will include Aisha Babangida, Ahmad Kabo Idris and Abdulrahman Salihu, journalists with experience in broadcasting, multimedia production and digital storytelling.

What’s Next?

Dars Hausa will air on BBC News Hausa on Sundays at 5:30 a.m. GMT, with a repeat at 7:30 p.m. GMT.

Full episodes will also be available through the Courses section of the BBC News Hausa YouTube channel and on its digital platforms, including Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok. Audiences can also listen on medium wave and through partner FM stations.

Bottom Line

Dars Hausa offers children who face barriers to schooling another opportunity to learn, wherever they can access its broadcasts. Its impact will depend on how easily families can reach the programme and whether the lessons help children maintain their education. At a time when millions of Nigerian children remain out of school, making learning accessible beyond classroom walls is a meaningful step towards reaching those at risk of being left behind.