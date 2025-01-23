Nigeria Customs Begins Nationwide Destruction Of Illicit Pharmaceuticals

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), in collaboration with other regulatory agencies has commenced the nationwide destruction of expired and fake pharmaceutical products, a concerted effort to combat the proliferation of unapproved and harmful substances.

Assistant Comptroller General of Customs (ACG) Timi Bomodi, from the Enforcement, Inspection, and Investigation Department, led the initial phase of the operation on Thursday, 22, January 2025, at the Alaro Dump site in Epe, Lagos.

Bomodi, who also chairs a committee on identifying, isolating, evacuating and destroying illegal imports, established by the National Security Adviser (NSA), emphasised the significance of the nationwide exercise.

“We’re starting here in Lagos, specifically with about 88 containers. We’ll also be going to Port Harcourt, where we have over 20 containers. Then we’ll be going to Calabar, Kano, and other locations, Bomodi disclosed.

He highlighted the impact of the operation, noting that the exercise is integral to safeguarding public health and security. “These products are offensive, fake, unregistered, and pose a serious threat to the well-being of Nigerians. Some are linked to criminal activities, including kidnapping and other crimes.”

The ACG stressed that the multi-agency approach spearheaded by the NSA involve the NCS, NAFDAC, NDLEA, and other bodies working together to curb the menace.

He pointed out that while the destruction is critical, efforts to prosecute offenders are also underway, with several cases already in court.

During the initial operation in Lagos, five containers of illicit pharmaceuticals were destroyed. ACG Bomodi stated that this is the first phase of a continuous exercise that will continue until all intercepted containers are eliminated.

Beyond the destruction of the seized goods, the ACG disclosed that authorities are also investigating the origins and importation methods of the illicit products. “We are not only looking at the items but also examining their countries of origin, importers’ histories, and the agencies they use. This enables us to build a robust risk management system to tackle this menace effectively.”

He also called on the public to collaborate with authorities, emphasising that tackling this issue requires collective responsibility.

Speaking on behalf of the NSA, Commodore Kelechi Ogbonna reiterated the government’s commitment to eradicating the menace. “The NSA is concerned about ensuring these substandard and contraband pharmaceuticals are destroyed and kept out of the system due to their harmful nature.” He further emphasised the NSA’s strong stance on this issue, stating his passion not to allow such items find it’s way into the society.