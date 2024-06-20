Nigeria And U.S Firm Sign MoU On Human Space Flight

In order to launch the country’s first citizen into space, Nigeria and the United States company Space Exploration and Research Agency (SERA) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the Human Space Flight initiative.

On behalf of the Federal Government, the National Space Research and Development Agency (NARSDA) signed the Memorandum of Understanding in Abuja on Wednesday.

Dr. Matthew Adepoju, the Director-General of NASRDA, stated that the occasion signaled the start of the organization’s attempts to carry out a portion of its mandate, which involves human space flight.

“The Human Space Flight Program is one of the cardinal objectives of the National Space Policy and Program.

“It was with this in mind that we established the Department of Physical and Life Sciences about three years ago to forge this mandate.

“This is also coming as one of our deep space exploration because there are many spinoffs that will come from the collaboration and opportunities opened for Nigerians,’’ director-general said

According to him, the agency is committed to ensuring Nigerians are sent to space. In his remarks, Mr. Sam Hutchison, co-founder of SERA, said the human space flight programme gave Nigerians the opportunity to choose who they wanted to send to space.

“The process of application would be open to anybody in Nigeria who is up to 18 years of age; there are no other qualification required.

” You will be able to sign up and then encourage others to vote for you, As part of democratic process, the Nigerian people will select four potential astronaut candidates before a final selection process.

“The important thing to understand is that anybody can apply; you don’t have to be a scientist, mathematician, engineer,” Hutchison said.

He disclosed that it was about opening up access to ordinary Nigerians and giving them opportunity to be the first Nigerian in space. He said that the selection process would be open and fully run by SERA platform, where anybody would be welcome to apply.

He said Nigeria was chosen because the country had indicated serious intent in regard to future space exploration.

He said the programme was to raise awareness among young people in Nigeria, adding that if they get into science, technology, engineering and mathematics, they can go to space.

“There are billions of dollars being invested in the commercial development of in-space activities and Nigeria should be part of it,” Hutchison said.

Chief Uche Nnaji, Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, in a remark that human space flight was a key objective of Nigeria.

He said the National Space Policy and Program (NSPP), approved by the Federal Executive Council in 2001, identified human space flight as one of its three pillars.

“According to the 25-year roadmap approved in 2005 for the implementation of the NSPP, our first human space flight was scheduled for 2018.

“This means we are about six years behind schedule,” Nnaji said. He stated that the signing of the MoU was a testament to the rigorous efforts of the ministry in the past few months.