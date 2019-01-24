Niger: NCS Intercepts N43.1 Million Worth of Tramadol, Penkidol

The strike force unit of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Thursday said it impounded a trailer load of Tramadol and Penkidol drugs worth N43.1 million along Suleja-Minna road in Niger State.

The National Coordinator of the Comptroller General of Customs Strike Force, Deputy Controller Abdullahi Kirawa, made the disclosure while displaying seized contraband items to journalists in Minna.

He explained that the suspects arrested alongside the seized drugs have been released on administrative bail because the Tramadol found was above the limit allowed by law and that investigation is ongoing to unveil the owner.

The seized pharmaceuticals are 1,926 packets of 200 milligrams of Tramadol, 2,190 packets of 225 milligrams of Tramadol Royal and 218 packets of 50 milligrams of Penkidol.

Kirawa further said that the unit impounded 733 50kg bags of imported foreign parboiled rice valued at N11.5 million, 110 bundles of 330 pieces of used tires, 18 bales of second-hand clothing worth N648,000, one used J5 bus with duty paid value of N1.3 million and a used Pontiac Vice with duty paid value of N648,000.

He said the unit has so far recorded N61,459,500 contraband seizures in Niger State.