NGX Reaches N60trn As Banking Index Rises Further

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) equities market reached an all-time high of N60 trillion, driven by strong buying interest in banking stocks. Data from the local bourse revealed that Thursday’s trading ended positively, with key performance indicators gaining 25 basis points.

The All-Share Index rose by 245.53 points to close at 99,189.95, extending the bullish run to its fourth consecutive session. This momentum was powered by increased investor activity, particularly in the banking sector, which saw 2.61% growth, according to an update from Atlass Portfolios Limited.

Market activity also surged, with the total volume and value of trades increasing by 41.29% and 89.56%, respectively. Stockbrokers reported that approximately 400.91 million units worth ₦15.72 billion were exchanged in 9,211 deals. UBA led the volume trade, accounting for 14.59% of total transactions.

Other major volume contributors included JAPAULGOLD (8.78%), CUSTODIAN (8.42%), ACCESSCORP (7.59%), and ZENITHBANK (6.25%). ARADEL stood out in value terms, representing 26.99% of the day’s total value.

ACCESSCORP topped the advancers’ list with a 9.95% price increase, followed by ACADEMY, which gained 9.79%. Other notable gainers were UPDC (+8.90%), CORNERST (+7.60%), and VERITASKAP (+5.96%).

On the downside, 19 stocks saw losses, with ROYALEX leading the decliners, dropping by 9.72%. INTBREW (-6.24%), LIVESTOCK (-6.06%), and CHAMPION (-5.41%) were among the other losers.

Despite these declines, the market breadth remained positive, with 27 gainers and 19 losers. Sector-wise, the banking sector led the charge with a 2.61% gain, followed by the insurance sector (+0.68%), oil & gas (+0.04%), and industrial (+0.03%). The consumer goods sector, however, dipped by 0.77%.

Overall, the NGX market capitalisation grew by N148.77 billion, closing at N60.10 trillion.