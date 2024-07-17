NGX Rallies Intraday As Investors Buy Stakes in Access, FBNH

During the Wednesday intraday trading session on the Nigerian Exchange, banking names that are attracting the interest of equity investors include Access Holdings and FBN Holdings Plc.

Tuesday saw a sharp increase in the banking index as the purchasing mood in financial services companies improved. Ahead of expectations for the announcement of second-quarter earnings, stocks are reversing.

The capital market has heated up in response to some banks’ fund-raising efforts as investors look for investments with solid fundamentals.

Alpha Morgan Capital Limited stated in an email that the NGX All Share Index had a positive trajectory at midday, with a 0.12% rise.

Stockbrokers attributed that upward movement to the buying sentiments of investors in some highly capitalized banking stocks, including ACCESSCORP 2.86%, UBA 2.17%, and FBNH 1.53%, among others.

Access Holdings PLC market value has inched higher by 2.86%, followed by a 2.17% gain recorded by UBA and a 1.53% price appreciation in FBNH, among others.

Stockbrokers are expecting the market to close positively as investors continue to take positions in fundamentally sound stocks.