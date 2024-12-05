NGX Market Gains N286bn As SEPLAT And WAPCO Rally

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) recorded a significant boost as its market capitalization grew by over ₦286 billion, driven by investor activity in growth and value stocks.

Wednesday’s trading session ended positively, with the All-Share Index rising by 472.43 points to close at 98,174.99—a 0.48% gain, according to NGX data. Analysts noted a market rebound after Tuesday’s sell-off, spurred by bargain hunting in large and mid-cap stocks, including SEPLAT, WAPCO, and ACCESSCORP.

Despite the overall positive performance, trading volumes and values declined by 54.86% and 27.16%, respectively. Atlass Portfolios Limited reported that approximately 521.92 million shares worth ₦19.93 billion were traded across 9,420 deals. Tantalizer led the volume chart, contributing 16.95% of total trades, followed by WAPCO (10.98%), ACCESSCORP (7.87%), CUTIX (7.12%), and UBA (6.53%). SEPLAT dominated in trade value, accounting for 40.31% of the day’s total.

On the gainers’ list, Goldbrew led with a 9.83% increase, trailed by THOMASWY (+9.83%), FTNCOCOA (+9.50%), DEAPCAP (+9.43%), and NEM (+9.30%). In contrast, SUNUASSUR topped the losers’ chart with a 9.85% decline, followed by HMCALL (-9.15%), PZ (-8.71%), STERLINGNG (-7.16%), and ROYALEX (-6.35%).

Sectoral analysis showed mixed performance:

Oil & Gas : +3.21%

: +3.21% Insurance : +1.60%

: +1.60% Industrial Goods : +0.81%

: +0.81% Consumer Goods : -0.17%

: -0.17% Banking: -0.07%

By the session’s close, the market capitalization stood at ₦59.51 trillion, reflecting a ₦286.39 billion increase.