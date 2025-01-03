NGX Investors Gains N155bn As Insurance Stocks Surge

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) kicked off the New Year with an impressive gain of N155 billion, driven by heightened investor interest in insurance stocks. The market started 2025 on a bullish note, with the key performance indicators reflecting a +0.25% uptick.

Stockbrokers attributed this positive performance to a New Year rally, particularly in mid-cap stocks across various sectors, with the Insurance sector leading the charge, posting an outstanding growth of +9.50%.

As a result, investors’ wealth expanded by approximately N155 billion, following a remarkable 37% return delivered by the NGX in 2024. Data from the exchange indicated that the All-Share Index (ASI) gained 253.74 basis points to close at a historic high of 103,180.14.

Trading Activity Overview

Trading activity on the first day of the year showed mixed results. The total trading volume surged by 89.54%, while the total value of transactions declined by 85.95%. According to Atlass Portfolios Limited, approximately 829.75 million shares worth N5.67 billion were traded in 11,752 deals.

In terms of volume, ROYALEX led the activity chart, accounting for 35.18% of the total traded shares. Other high-volume stocks included CHAMS (7.70%), AIICO (7.08%), VERITASKAP (5.24%), and PRESTIGE (3.38%).

ZENITHBANK emerged as the top stock by value, contributing 12.04% of the total traded value. Stocks like CUTIX, INTENEGINS, MANSARD, NCR, ROYALEX, RTBRISCOE, and CORNERST topped the gainers’ list, each appreciating by 10.00%. Additional gainers included AFRIPRUD (+9.98%), PRESTIGE (+9.92%), CAVERTON (+9.91%), GUINEAINS (+9.88%), and CONHALLPLC (+9.86%), among others.

Conversely, eight stocks depreciated. ELLAHLAKES led the decliners with a -4.75% drop, followed by NASCON (-4.31%), CWG (-3.25%), FIDELITYBK (-2.86%), INTBREW (-0.90%), and WAPCO (-0.29%).

Market Breadth and Sector Performance

The market breadth closed on a positive note with 57 gainers and 8 losers. Sectoral performance was also largely positive, led by the Insurance index, which surged by +9.50%, buoyed by continued demand for stocks like MANSARD (+10.00%), CORNERST (+10.00%), and WAPIC (+9.78%).

Other sectors recorded modest gains, including the Banking (+0.27%) and Consumer Goods (+0.16%) indexes, supported by buying interest in ZENITHBANK (+0.77%) and UNILEVER (+9.26%). However, the Industrial Goods (-0.02%) and Oil & Gas (-0.03%) indexes experienced minor declines, weighed down by losses in WAPCO (-0.29%) and OANDO (-0.30%).

Overall, the market capitalization of the NGX rose by N154.72 billion to close at N62.92 trillion.