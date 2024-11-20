NGX Investors Gain ₦136 Billion As WAPCO, Unilever Lead Market Rally

Equities investors on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) experienced gains exceeding ₦136 billion on Tuesday, driven by strong performances across key sector indices.

The NGX maintained its upward trajectory as the All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 225.06 points, closing at 97,972.33, marking a 0.23% increase.

Despite challenges posed by rising inflation and higher interest rates, investors showed significant interest in medium- and large-cap stocks, particularly in major market sectors.

However, market activity presented mixed results. While total trading volume dropped by 19.21%, the total value of transactions rose by 20.33%. Data from Atlass Portfolios Limited revealed that 333.95 million shares worth ₦6.42 billion were traded in 9,187 deals.

Top Stocks by Volume and Value

ACCESSCORP dominated trading by volume, contributing 11.36% of the total shares traded. Other high-volume stocks included JAPAULGOLD (7.95%), CHAMS (7.10%), CONHALLPLC (4.92%), and UBA (4.84%). In value terms, ACCESSCORP also led, accounting for 14.18% of total trade value.

Advancers and Decliners

WAPCO and Unilever emerged as the top gainers, each appreciating by 10.00%. Other significant advancers included SCOA (+9.94%), EUNISELL (+9.94%), JOHNHOLT (+9.89%), TANTALIZER (+9.76%), and JAPAULGOLD (+9.30%).

On the losing side, 24 stocks recorded declines. PZ topped the list of losers with a -9.82% drop, followed by BERGER (-7.71%), HONYFLOUR (-4.85%), CONHALLPLC (-4.50%), NAHCO (-2.95%), and TRANSCORP (-1.71%).

Sector Performance

All five sector indices closed positively, led by the Insurance Index (+1.90%). Other gainers included Industrial Products (+0.55%), Oil and Gas (+0.35%), Consumer Goods (+0.25%), and Banking (+0.25%).

Market Capitalization

The overall market capitalization increased by ₦136.38 billion, reaching a new high of ₦59.37 trillion, reflecting continued investor confidence in the market despite economic headwinds.