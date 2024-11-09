New Terror Group Strikes in Kebbi State, Killing 15 and Rustling Cattle

A recently identified armed terror group, Lakurawa, launched a brutal attack on Mera town in the Augie Local Government Area of Kebbi State on Friday, claiming the lives of at least fifteen residents.

The group, reportedly based in Sokoto, raided the town as locals prepared for their Friday Jumaat prayers, seizing over a hundred cattle.

According to local sources, including Alhaji Bashir Mera, the attack escalated into violence when townspeople mobilized to pursue the armed assailants into the surrounding bushlands. A fierce exchange of gunfire ensued, resulting in casualties on both sides.

“Fifteen townspeople were killed during the confrontation, along with two members of the Lakurawa group,” Mera stated.

Another resident, identified simply as Yarima, revealed that the group had initially focused solely on confiscating cattle, often demanding Zakat, the Islamic obligatory charity, from local livestock owners.

“They had been operating for about two months without any fatalities. This marks the first incident where lives have been lost,” Yarima explained. He also noted that upon learning of the attack, the governor swiftly responded by deploying armed soldiers with gun trucks and armored vehicles to secure the area.

High-ranking officials, including the commanding officer of the Dukku barracks, the Director of State Security Services, and the Commissioner of Police, mobilized combined security forces to restore order in Mera. The presence of the security forces has since brought a level of calm to the community.

The Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, alongside the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Mera, visited the affected town on Saturday to extend condolences to the bereaved families and assure residents of heightened security measures. The deputy governor affirmed the governor’s commitment to safeguarding the community from future threats by the Lakurawa group.

Efforts to reach the Kebbi State Police Command spokesperson, SP Nafiu Abubakar, were unsuccessful as his phone was unreachable at the time of this report.

The attack follows recent statements from the Nigerian Army, which confirmed active monitoring of a newly emerging terror threat in the northwestern regions of Sokoto and Kebbi. Major General Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, disclosed that this group is believed to have affiliations with jihadist factions from Mali and Niger, raising security concerns across the northern border regions.

“The rise of this group is closely tied to the political instability in neighboring countries, facilitating extremist infiltration into Nigeria,” Major General Buba noted. He assured the public that the military is intensifying surveillance and formulating strategies to counteract the spread of these insurgent groups.