Nestlé Nigeria launches Golden Morn Puffs Breakfast Cereal

Food and Beverage giant, Nestlé Nigeria has introduced into the country’s consumer market, its new breakfast cereal, the Golden Morn Puffs.

Golden Morn Puffs, made from grains and cereals, provides families with more choices of tastier, healthier food.

A statement from the Corporate Communications department of Nestle Nigeria explained that Golden Morn Puffs was fortified with vitamins and iron to contribute to efforts to address micronutrient deficiency in Nigeria.

Micronutrient deficiency is the lack of essential vitamins and minerals required in small amounts by the body for proper growth and development.

The statement referred to figures by the World Health Organisation (WHO) that two billion people in the world were affected by iron deficiency, which was described as the most common micronutrient disorder in sub-Saharan Africa.

Nigeria, the statement also mentioned, had been losing over $1.5 billion in gross domestic product directly and indirectly, to vitamin and mineral deficiencies.

Mr. Aboubacar Coulibaly, Category Manager (Dairy), disclosed that the Nestle Golden Morn Puffs breakfast cereal, made from maize, millet, oats and soya, was fortified with grainsmart, which was described as a unique combination of vitamins and iron.

“Food fortification is a strategy that Nestlé has adopted to help address the burden of micro-nutrient deficiency. With 50 per cent of our portfolio already fortified with micronutrients, the introduction of Golden Morn Puffs breakfast cereal today is another step towards the fulfilment of our commitment to provide healthier, delicious food choices for all age groups, a journey we have been on for the past 57 years in Nigeria,” Coulibaly said.

He added that 94 percent of the grains and cereals used in the production of Golden Morn Puffs was sourced locally, supplied by Nigerian farmers.