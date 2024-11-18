NERC Orders DisCos To Replace Old Meters For Free

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) instructs electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to replace outdated or faulty meters for customers at no cost. This directive, issued on Monday, emphasizes that DisCos are fully responsible for covering replacement expenses and prohibits the use of estimated billing for metered customers.

NERC confirms that some DisCos have been asking customers to pay for meter replacements, particularly Unistar prepaid meters. The commission clarifies that this practice violates Order No. NERC/246/2021, which mandates the structured and cost-free replacement of defective or obsolete meters.

“No customer with a functioning meter should be transitioned to estimated billing under any circumstance,” the statement reads. “If a meter is deemed faulty or outdated by DisCos, it is their obligation to replace it without charging the customer, as long as the issue was not caused by the customer.”

Earlier, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) had ordered Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) and Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDP) to halt their ongoing replacement of Unistar prepaid meters. This action followed their failure to comply with NERC’s guidelines on proper meter replacement procedures.

FCCPC’s Executive Vice Chairman, Mr. Tunji Bello, reiterated during a stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja that both NERC and the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) support this stance. He also emphasized that DisCos must consult with consumers before assigning them to tariff bands and must adhere to strict billing guidelines for unmetered customers.

Consumers experiencing non-compliance from DisCos are encouraged to report such cases by contacting FCCPC’s electricity helpline at 08119877785.

This order is part of ongoing efforts to ensure fair practices in Nigeria’s electricity sector and protect consumers from exploitative policies. The directive highlights the government’s commitment to enforcing accountability within the power distribution industry.