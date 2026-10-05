NDLEA intercepts 4.8kg of cocaine concealed in shoes and bags at Lagos airport

KEY POINTS

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arrested a 38-year-old businessman at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos with 4.80kg of cocaine.

Operatives intercepted the suspect on September 27 at Terminal 2 prior to a Royal Air Maroc flight to Milan, Italy.

The illicit drugs were ingeniously concealed across 16 parcels hidden in eight pairs of footwear and 195 wraps tucked within the railings of four travelling bags.

MAIN STORY

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have apprehended a 38-year-old businessman attempting to traffic 4.80kg of cocaine through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.

The suspect was intercepted on September 27 during routine screening at the joint checkpoint of Terminal 2 as he prepared to board a Royal Air Maroc flight bound for Milan, Italy.

The arrest underscores the sophisticated concealment methods increasingly encountered by narcotics officers at international transit hubs. Upon conducting a meticulous physical inspection, NDLEA operatives discovered 16 parcels of white powdery substances concealed inside eight pairs of trainers and canvas shoes, alongside another 195 wraps hidden securely within the structural railings of four travelling bags.

Subsequent laboratory tests confirmed that the recovered materials tested positive for cocaine, scaling a combined weight of 4.80kg.

During preliminary interrogations, the suspect reportedly confessed to investigators that he paid N16 million in cash for the portion of cocaine secreted within his footwear, claiming the funds originated from workplace compensation received after losing the tips of two fingers at a plastic manufacturing firm in Italy. He further alleged that the narcotics packed inside the luggage railings were intended for delivery to an associate in Italy.

Meanwhile, NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy Femi Babafemi emphasized that the agency’s nationwide War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation campaigns remain ongoing across schools, workplaces, and religious institutions.

THE ISSUES

Detecting sophisticated concealment techniques in footwear and luggage railings requires continuous tactical training and advanced screening technology at international border control points. Balancing aggressive interdiction operations with widespread community sensitisation initiatives remains essential to dismantling transnational drug trafficking syndicates.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The suspect was arrested on Sept. 27 at the joint screening point at Terminal 2 of the Lagos airport… All the recovered substances tested positive for cocaine.” – Femi Babafemi, Director of Media and Advocacy, NDLEA

WHAT’S NEXT

The NDLEA will conclude its preliminary investigations and arraign the suspect in court while intensifying anti-narcotics patrols across Nigeria’s air and land borders.

BOTTOM LINE

The NDLEA intercepted 4.80kg of cocaine concealed in shoes and luggage at the Lagos international airport, resulting in the arrest of an Italy-bound businessman.