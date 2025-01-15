NCC And FCCPC Unite To Strengthen Telecom Consumer Protection

In a landmark move to improve consumer protection within Nigeria’s telecommunications sector, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) have signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The agreement, announced during a ceremony in Abuja, signifies a commitment to collaborative regulatory oversight aimed at safeguarding consumer rights.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Aminu Maida, Executive Chairman and CEO of the NCC, emphasised the importance of the partnership in addressing the challenges of a rapidly evolving digital economy. “The telecommunications sector has become the cornerstone of Nigeria’s economic and social development. This MoU is a testament to our shared vision of fostering a transparent, competitive, and consumer-focused telecommunications industry,” he stated.

Dr. Maida highlighted the need for a unified regulatory approach to eliminate market abuses, protect consumer rights, and maintain a level playing field for all stakeholders. He added that the collaboration aligns with the Federal Government’s Ease of Doing Business initiative, aiming to create clarity and avoid regulatory overlaps within the telecom sector.

Dr. Tunji Bello, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of FCCPC, echoed these sentiments. He noted that the partnership aligns with Section 105 of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018, which mandates cooperation between FCCPC and sector regulators. “This partnership underscores President Bola Tinubu’s vision of fostering economic growth through regulatory collaboration, enhanced market efficiency, and prioritising consumer welfare,” he remarked.

Dr. Bello explained that the MoU would ensure comprehensive oversight without duplications, simplifying processes for both consumers and telecom operators. “By working together, we’re not only making life easier for consumers but also creating a streamlined regulatory environment for telecom operators through a one-stop-shop approach,” he said.

The MoU is expected to address critical issues such as market abuses, consumer rights violations, and the complexities of the digital economy. Both leaders expressed optimism that this partnership would inspire other sector regulators to adopt similar collaborative frameworks, ensuring coordinated and comprehensive regulatory oversight across Nigeria’s industries.

“Today’s milestone reflects our commitment to eliminating regulatory gaps and fostering a harmonious collaboration that benefits operators and consumers alike,” said Dr. Maida. The agreement is anticipated to improve fair competition, eradicate exploitative practices, and advance the welfare of the Nigerian consumer.

The NCC and FCCPC have set a precedent for regulatory synergy, highlighting the power of collaboration in achieving sustainable growth and consumer protection in Nigeria’s dynamic telecommunications industry.