NCAC And NITDA Collaborate To Launch ‘BuyNigeria’ E-commerce Platform

The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) partners with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) to roll out BuyNigeria.ng, a digital platform aimed at taking Nigerian markets online.

In a joint statement by NCAC’s Head of Media, Dr. Dennis Olofu, and NITDA’s Director of Corporate Communications, Mrs. Hadiza Umar, the initiative is described as a groundbreaking step toward integrating Nigeria’s cultural and creative industries with the growing digital economy.

The initial phase targets major markets in Kano, Lagos, Aba, and Abuja, aiming to increase visibility and accessibility for traders and artisans. This effort aligns with NCAC’s objective to enhance productivity within the creative and cultural sectors

The partnership is formalized during a meeting between NCAC’s Director-General, Obi Asika, and NITDA’s Director-General, Kashifu Inuwa, in Abuja. Both agencies commit to leveraging their strengths to drive digital transformation and growth in Nigeria’s creative sector.

A core element of this collaboration is the expansion of NCAC’s ICE (Innovate, Create, Empower) program, which focuses on equipping cultural and creative professionals with essential skills. With NITDA’s support, the program scales to 1,000 locations nationwide, targeting 2 million beneficiaries by 2027. Training facilities and digital labs are being integrated to boost the program’s impact.

NCAC works with private sector partners to create digital solutions for cultural inventory, influencer marketing, subscription video-on-demand (SVOD), e-commerce, and capacity building. NITDA enhances these efforts by offering cloud services and supporting local distribution networks.

To accelerate digital transformation, NCAC requests NITDA’s assistance in equipping its headquarters and zonal offices with computers, tablets, podcast studios, and digital labs. Additionally, NCAC mobilizes its creative communities to participate in NITDA-led initiatives, including the highly anticipated GITEX Nigeria 2025.

A joint committee of directors from both organizations oversees the implementation of shared projects. NCAC’s Nigeria’s Got Talent platform now integrates NITDA’s digital literacy programs and gamified learning systems, creating new opportunities for creatives in a digitally empowered environment.

This partnership represents a bold step toward merging Nigeria’s cultural heritage with cutting-edge digital innovation, unlocking vast potential for the nation’s creative and digital economies.