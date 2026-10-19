Key Points

Cardiology experts have donated a public access defibrillator to the University of Abuja to support emergency response to sudden cardiac arrest.

The Nigerian Cardiac Society is promoting nationwide Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training through its “Bring Back to Life” programme.

Health advocates say immediate CPR can help keep a cardiac arrest victim alive before professional medical assistance arrives.

The campaign aims to expand life-saving training to churches, mosques, schools and other institutions across Nigeria.

Main Story

Cardiology experts have donated a public access defibrillator to the University of Abuja while calling for nationwide Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training to help prevent avoidable deaths from sudden cardiac emergencies.

The donation was made during the World Restart a Heart Day celebration organised by the University of Abuja Medical Centre and the Society for Public Health and Social Development (SPHSD) in Abuja on Saturday.

The immediate past President of the Nigerian Cardiac Society (NCS), Prof. Augustine Odili, said reports of people collapsing and dying suddenly had become a major concern, prompting the society to strengthen efforts to teach Nigerians basic life-saving skills.

According to Odili, the society developed its “Bring Back to Life” programme to ensure that ordinary people could respond appropriately when someone collapses and requires emergency assistance.

He explained that the initiative operates through a structured curriculum, with hospitals, training centres and non-governmental organisations accredited to provide basic life support training.

SPHSD is among the accredited centres involved in the programme.

Odili stressed that CPR training should go hand in hand with instruction on using public access defibrillators, devices that can deliver an electric shock to help restore a normal heart rhythm in certain cases of cardiac arrest.

He said making these devices available in places where large numbers of people gather could help bystanders respond before healthcare professionals arrive.

The donated defibrillator was handed over to the university, with SPHSD expected to coordinate training for members of the university community on its use.

The Issues

Sudden cardiac arrest is a medical emergency in which the heart abruptly stops pumping blood effectively. Without immediate intervention, the victim can die within minutes.

Although CPR can help maintain blood circulation, survival also depends on how quickly emergency services arrive and whether a defibrillator is available when needed.

This makes public awareness and practical training essential. Many people may witness a cardiac emergency but hesitate to help because they do not know what to do.

Expanding CPR education and improving access to defibrillators could help more Nigerians respond confidently during emergencies.

What’s Being Said

The Executive Director of SPHSD, Dr Doris Maduka, said the organisation had returned to fulfil its promise to train members of the university community in emergency response.

She emphasised that CPR could help sustain a person’s life until professional medical assistance arrives.

Maduka also said the campaign would be extended to churches, mosques and other institutions across the country.

Mr Chukwuemeka Eze, a representative of Quest Villa Solutions Limited, which donated the defibrillator, said the gesture reflected the company’s commitment to supporting medical research and reducing deaths associated with heart-related conditions.

He added that the company remained open to partnerships with the university and other institutions on medical research and data generation.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof. Hakeem Fawehinmi, described the initiative as an important contribution to saving lives and reducing deaths from sudden cardiac emergencies.

What’s Next

The immediate priority is to train university community members to recognise cardiac emergencies, perform CPR and use the donated defibrillator safely.

Expanding the programme to religious institutions, schools, workplaces and other public spaces could help build a wider network of people equipped to respond when emergencies occur.

Sustained public education and collaboration between health professionals, institutions and private organisations will also be important to the campaign’s reach.

Bottom Line

The donation of a defibrillator to the University of Abuja is more than a contribution of medical equipment; it is an opportunity to strengthen emergency preparedness and equip people with potentially life-saving skills. For Nigeria to reduce preventable deaths from sudden cardiac arrest, CPR training must reach beyond hospitals and into the communities where emergencies can happen without warning.