JOSTUM suspends school fees increase for 2026/2027 session

Key Points

Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi, has suspended its proposed undergraduate school fee increase for the 2026/2027 academic session.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Isaac Itodo said the decision followed consultations and concerns raised by students.

The university plans to protect its academic calendar and recover time lost to strikes and other disruptions.

Itodo urged students to express grievances peacefully and use established channels for dialogue.

Main Story

Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi (JOSTUM), has suspended its proposed increase in undergraduate school fees for the 2026/2027 academic session following concerns raised by students over the financial burden on their families.

The university’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Isaac Itodo, announced the decision in a statement issued on Monday in Makurdi, confirming that undergraduate fees would remain unchanged for the session.

Itodo said the decision followed consultations with relevant university administrative bodies and careful consideration of the economic difficulties facing students, parents and guardians.

He acknowledged that many families were struggling to meet the cost of education while managing other financial responsibilities.

The vice-chancellor said university management understood the sacrifices parents and guardians made to keep their children in school, adding that the institution remained committed to balancing its development needs with the financial realities confronting its community.

Despite suspending the proposed increase, Itodo said the university would continue to manage its available resources carefully while pursuing its academic and developmental objectives.

He also explained that the decision to resume academic activities promptly was intended to recover valuable learning time lost to strikes and other delays.

According to him, management wants the academic session to progress sufficiently ahead of the commencement of the 2027 general elections to minimise the risk of further disruptions to students’ education.

The Issues

The cost of university education remains a major concern for many Nigerian families as they struggle with rising living expenses and other financial pressures.

An increase in tuition and other school charges can place additional strain on parents and guardians, potentially making it more difficult for students to continue their education without interruption.

At JOSTUM, the decision to suspend the proposed fee increase reflects management’s response to concerns raised by students while attempting to maintain the university’s financial stability and development plans.

The challenge for the institution will be finding a balance between the cost of running the university and students’ ability to afford their education.

Protecting the academic calendar is another priority. Prolonged strikes and repeated disruptions can delay graduation, increase students’ expenses and affect their academic progress.

What’s Being Said

Itodo said he understood the concerns raised by students and had taken their complaints into consideration.

“You have spoken, and I have listened. Undergraduate school fees remain unchanged. Welcome back to campus, my dear children,” he said.

However, the vice-chancellor expressed disappointment over confrontational approaches adopted by some students, including the circulation of flyers bearing the inscription, “ITODO MUST GO”.

He maintained that students had the right to question decisions and express dissatisfaction but urged them to do so responsibly.

Itodo warned against violence, intimidation and actions capable of disrupting academic activities or damaging the university’s reputation.

He also advised students not to allow themselves to be used to destabilise the institution, stressing that established channels for dialogue were available to address their grievances.

What’s Next

With undergraduate fees remaining unchanged for the 2026/2027 session, attention will turn to the resumption and uninterrupted continuation of academic activities.

University management will also need to maintain communication with students and address concerns through constructive engagement.

Students, meanwhile, are expected to focus on their studies while using recognised channels to raise any further complaints.

Bottom Line

JOSTUM’s decision to suspend the proposed school fee increase offers some relief to students and families facing financial pressure. However, maintaining affordable education while meeting the university’s operational needs will require continued dialogue, careful financial management and cooperation between students and university authorities. Ultimately, protecting students’ academic progress must remain a shared priority.