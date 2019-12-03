National Assembly Adjourns Plenary in Honour of Deceased Lawmaker, Jafar Auna

The National Assembly on Tuesday adjourned plenary to honour a member, Jafar Auna who died on Monday.

The lawmakers also observed a minute silence in his honour.

The adjournment was done after the Senate leader, Ahmed Lawan moved that plenary be adjourned to another legislative day.

Plenary was therefore adjourned to Wednesday, December 4.

Honourable Jafaru, who represented Rijau/Magama Federal Constituency of Niger State in the ninth National Assembly died on Monday morning in Abuja.

Lawan had earlier commiserated with the family of the deceased lawmaker and the government and people of Niger State and pray Almighty Allah to give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Gbajabiamila also in condolence said he was “deeply shaken” by the demise of the Niger Rep, adding that he was a gentleman who showed great willingness and determination to work with his other colleagues to make good laws for the country.

