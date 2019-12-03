Brendan Rodgers Showers Praises on Kelechi Iheanacho

The coach of English Premier League side, Leicester City Brendan Rodgers has showered an encomium on Nigeria’s Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho for his impressive performance on Sunday.

Former Manchester City attacker was the hero on Sunday as Foxes rallied back to beat visiting Everton FC 2-1 at the KC Stadium.

He was introduced in the 62nd minute for Ayoze Perez, few minutes after he came on, he set up Jamie Vardy before he netted the winning goal in the 90th minute and secured maximum points for the former champion.

“It is pretty easy really. He [Iheanacho] understands the role that he is in. He knows he has to work hard.

“It will give him a huge boost of confidence. Everybody talks about his Man City chance, his growth since that. You can only do that when you’re working so hard.

“His finish was unbelievable. Everybody talks about VAR. But his goal was fantastic. His play was first class.” Rodgers said

Leicester City will host Watford at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday