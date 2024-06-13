Naira Gains 0.67% Aainst Dollar At Official Market

On Tuesday, the official market saw a further appreciation of the Naira, which was trading at N1,473.66 to the dollar.

The Naira increased by N9.96, according to data from the FMDQ Exchange’s official trading page. In comparison to the previous trading date on Monday, when it traded at N1,483.62 to the dollar, this indicates a 0.67 percent gain.

On Tuesday, however, the amount of currency transacted rose from $161.69 million on Monday to $385.91 million. Meanwhile, the Naira fluctuated between N1,495 and N1,415 vs the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window.