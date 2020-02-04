NAHCON Rakes-in ₦2 billion from Hajj Development Levy

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) generated N2 billion from the Hajj Development Levy.

Fatima Usara, Head, Public Affairs, NAHCON, declared this in a statement in Abuja.

Usara said that NAHCON acting Commissioner, Operations, Mr Modibbo Saleh, announced the amount during the foundation laying ceremony of the Pilgrims Hotel in Kaduna.

She stated that the commission had spent part of the fund on various projects for the benefit of the Nigerian pilgrims.