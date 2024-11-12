NAFDAC Seizes Counterfeit Wines And Spirits Worth Over N41.2 Million In Nasarawa State Raid

In a sweeping crackdown on counterfeit products, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) announced the seizure of counterfeit wines and spirits valued at over N41.2 million during a major operation on Monday.

The raid, which targeted wine shops in Mararaba Market, New Nyanya, and Masaka areas of Nasarawa State, underscores NAFDAC’s heightened commitment to combating the circulation of fake and substandard products across Nigeria.

The operation in Nasarawa follows closely on the heels of another recent raid in Bauchi Metropolis, where NAFDAC’s enforcement team apprehended dealers in counterfeit agrochemicals based on intelligence reports.

One product in particular, identified as “Patriarc,” was found circulating among agrochemical sellers in the area. The Bauchi operation led to the sealing of three facilities, arrest of the proprietors, and seizure of counterfeit products valued at approximately 5 million naira.

In a statement released on Saturday, NAFDAC confirmed its ongoing investigation into the Nasarawa case, revealing that its enforcement team is actively tracking down the suspected importers or manufacturers behind these counterfeit goods. NAFDAC emphasised its commitment to curbing the activities of unscrupulous individuals endangering public health with counterfeit products.

Via its official X handle, NAFDAC urged consumers to remain vigilant and report any suspicious items to the nearest NAFDAC office. The agency reiterated that consumer safety is paramount and called on the public to assist in identifying and reporting potentially dangerous products to prevent further circulation.

As NAFDAC intensifies efforts to hold manufacturers of counterfeit products accountable, it is committed to strengthening consumer safety across the country through sustained enforcement and public awareness campaigns.