NAFDAC Identifies Kano, Aba, Onitsha, and Lagos Markets As Hotspots For Substandard Drugs

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) warns that open markets in Kano, Aba, Onitsha, and Lagos have become major hubs for the sale of substandard and counterfeit drugs, posing a significant threat to public health.

Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, NAFDAC’s Director-General, raises the alarm during a forum in Abuja, emphasizing the dangers these unregulated drug markets present to Nigerians.

Open Markets Fueling the Problem

“These open markets serve as distribution centers for substandard medicines,” Adeyeye explains. She adds that previous lapses in controlling patent medicine dealers created an environment where fake drugs proliferated unchecked.

The issue is further complicated by years of legal challenges from drug marketers opposing regulatory enforcement. A landmark court ruling earlier this year strengthens the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria (PCN) and NAFDAC in their efforts to regulate and sanitize the drug market.

Strengthening Oversight to Safeguard Public Health

NAFDAC, in partnership with PCN, intensifies efforts to eradicate substandard drugs. Open-drug markets in Kano have been relocated to the Kanawa Coordinated Wholesale Centre to ensure better oversight and reduce the circulation of counterfeit medicines.

The agency adopts a multi-faceted approach, including strict import inspections and enhanced port surveillance. Recently, it prevents 180 substandard products from entering Nigeria and subjects suspicious imports to detailed laboratory analysis.

Stricter Import Controls in Place

NAFDAC now requires a “Clean Report Inspection Analysis” before approving drug imports from countries such as India and China. This measure ensures only high-quality products enter the Nigerian market. Additionally, the agency works closely with the Office of the National Security Adviser to stop the importation of harmful chemicals and substances.

Understanding the Risks of Substandard Drugs

Substandard drugs often contain insufficient active ingredients, incorrect components, or harmful substances. These fail to meet required safety and quality standards, leading to ineffective treatments, prolonged illnesses, and drug resistance, further endangering public health.

How Consumers Can Stay Safe

Purchase medicines only from licensed pharmacies or authorized distributors.

Check drug packaging for NAFDAC registration numbers to verify authenticity.

Report any suspected substandard or counterfeit drugs directly to NAFDAC.

NAFDAC continues to work tirelessly to protect Nigerians from the dangers of counterfeit medicines, reinforcing its commitment to maintaining the safety and integrity of the nation’s drug supply.