Minister Calls For Urgent Action To Combat Human Trafficking, Others

In a stark revelation at the 2025 Academic Summit of the University of Abuja, the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, disclosed that an estimated 1.4 million Nigerians are currently trapped in modern slavery.

The minister, who served as the Special Guest Speaker at the event, expressed deep concern over the alarming prevalence of human trafficking and forced exploitation, particularly targeting women and girls.

Citing the 2023 Global Slavery Index, Sulaiman-Ibrahim highlighted Nigeria’s position among the top 10 countries with the highest number of trafficked persons globally. She described the statistics as a grim reflection of the challenges facing the nation, despite its immense potential.

“Over 60 per cent of Nigerians attempting to migrate irregularly are women and girls, many of whom are trafficked for forced labour or sexual exploitation,” the minister stated. She further revealed that more than 50,000 Nigerian women are trapped in forced prostitution across Europe, with Italy and Spain being major destinations. According to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), over 80 per cent of Nigerian women who arrive in Europe through irregular routes are potential victims of trafficking.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim emphasised that the fight against illegal migration and girl-child trafficking is not just a social issue but a battle for the soul of the nation.

“If we fail to act decisively, we risk losing an entire generation of young women to exploitation, violence, and despair,” she warned.

To address the crisis, the minister outlined ongoing efforts by her ministry, including collaboration with lawmakers to review and strengthen protection laws for women and children. She also announced the inauguration of a committee tasked with revising the Child Rights Act of 2003 to close existing legal loopholes and provide better safeguards for vulnerable groups.

The summit, which brought together academics, policymakers, and students, also featured remarks from the Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof. Aisha Sani Maikudi, and other dignitaries, including former Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari. They urged students to remain focused on their studies and aspire to a brighter future, free from the scourge of exploitation and trafficking.