Meta expands AI system to detect underage users on its platforms

By Emmanuella Opara | November 10th 2026

KEY POINTS

Meta is expanding its AI-powered age detection technology to identify teenagers who register with adult dates of birth.

Suspected underage users will automatically be placed in Teen Accounts with restrictions on contacts, content and screen time.

The rollout is expanding on Instagram, with Facebook next and Threads scheduled to follow later this year.

MAIN STORY

Meta is expanding the global deployment of its artificial intelligence technology to identify underage users who misrepresent their ages on its platforms, as the company seeks to extend its online safety measures to more teenagers.

The system is designed to detect accounts that may belong to teenagers even when users provide adult dates of birth during registration. Accounts identified as belonging to suspected teenagers are automatically placed in Meta’s Teen Accounts, which come with restrictions on who can contact them, the content they can access and the time they spend on the platforms.

In an email on Monday, the company said the expansion would initially cover more Instagram users across different countries, including teenagers who registered with adult birth dates.

Meta said similar technology was being introduced on Facebook, while a global rollout on Threads was scheduled to begin later this year.

The company said the system analyses information from accounts to identify users who may be teenagers, regardless of the dates of birth they supplied when signing up.

It described accurate age identification as an industry-wide challenge, noting that teenagers sometimes falsify their ages to access content and services intended for adults.

Meta said its experience with the technology since its introduction had encouraged the company to extend its use to more users worldwide.

The expansion builds on its Teen Accounts initiative, which was introduced to provide age-appropriate experiences across Instagram, Facebook and Messenger.

Under the initiative, teenagers are automatically placed under safety settings designed to reduce unwanted contact, limit exposure to potentially inappropriate content and manage time spent on the applications.

Meta said the wider deployment would give parents greater assurance that the company was taking proactive steps to protect teenagers online, irrespective of their location.

THE ISSUES

The expansion addresses the difficulty of protecting teenagers who bypass age restrictions by providing false dates of birth when creating social media accounts.

For platforms with large global user bases, relying solely on information supplied during registration can leave some underage users outside existing safety measures. Meta’s approach uses artificial intelligence to identify accounts suspected of belonging to teenagers and apply restrictions automatically.

However, the report does not provide details of the specific information or signals analysed by the technology, or how users can challenge an age classification they believe is incorrect.

WHAT’S NEXT

Meta plans to progressively introduce the age-detection technology on Facebook, with the worldwide rollout on Threads scheduled to begin later in 2026. The company also intends to extend Instagram’s Teen Account protections to millions more teenagers across different countries.

BOTTOM LINE

Meta is relying increasingly on artificial intelligence to identify teenagers who misrepresent their ages and apply safety restrictions automatically, extending its efforts to protect younger users across its social media platforms.