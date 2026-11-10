Ekiti APM candidate pledges 100 federal jobs for constituents

By Emmanuella Opara | November 10th 2026

KEY POINTS

Sanya Atofarati promises to facilitate at least 100 federal job opportunities for youths within his first year if elected.

The APM candidate is seeking to represent Ekiti South-West, Ise/Orun and Ikere Federal Constituency.

He says his empowerment agenda will focus on sustainable economic opportunities rather than distributing equipment and other items.

MAIN STORY

The Allied People’s Movement candidate for Ekiti South-West, Ise/Orun and Ikere Federal Constituency, Sanya Atofarati, has promised to facilitate at least 100 federal job opportunities for young people in the area within his first year in office if elected.

Atofarati made the pledge during his campaign in Ilawe Ekiti on Monday, where he sought support for his ambition ahead of the January 16, 2027 National Assembly election.

He said his proposed empowerment programme would focus on creating economic opportunities, facilitating federal appointments and supporting professionals and artisans across the constituency.

The candidate said his ambition was to provide effective representation through development plans and policies aimed at improving living standards, particularly among young people.

He also urged traditional rulers, community members and party supporters to back his candidacy, promising leadership that would be accessible and responsive to constituents.

Atofarati said his empowerment agenda would move beyond the distribution of equipment and tools, arguing that constituents needed opportunities capable of providing lasting economic benefits.

He also called on supporters to strengthen grassroots mobilisation and promote the party across Ekiti South-West, Ise/Orun and Ikere.

The APM candidate further appealed for support for the party’s presidential candidate, Seyi Makinde, expressing confidence in his proposed RESET Agenda.

THE ISSUES

Atofarati’s 100-job pledge places federal appointments and employment opportunities at the centre of his campaign promises. However, the report does not specify the federal agencies or recruitment processes through which the proposed opportunities would be secured.

His broader empowerment proposal also emphasises sustainable economic opportunities rather than the distribution of tools and equipment traditionally associated with constituency empowerment programmes.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“My ambition is to create a better future for young people through good representation, a clear development plan and policies that would improve people’s lives across the constituency. I promise effective representation, and I will ensure that more people benefit from government programmes,” Sanya Atofarati, APM House of Representatives candidate, said.

“My agenda is to make available to our people impactful empowerment programmes that will focus on the creation of real and sustainable economic opportunities and not the usual sharing items such as clippers, sewing machines and farming tools,” he said.

WHAT’S NEXT

Atofarati is expected to continue his campaign across Ekiti South-West, Ise/Orun and Ikere ahead of the January 16, 2027 National Assembly election.

BOTTOM LINE

Atofarati is making employment and sustainable economic empowerment central to his campaign, with a pledge to facilitate 100 federal job opportunities for young people within his first year if elected.