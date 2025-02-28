Meranda Stepped Down As Speaker During Peace Meeting, Says Obasa

The former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has claimed that Mojisola Meranda, the current Speaker, stepped down from her position.

Obasa made this statement on Thursday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

According to him, Meranda resigned during a peace meeting held last weekend at the Lagos House in Marina, where several party leaders were present.

He said, “When my security detail was withdrawn without my consent, I didn’t complain. At the meeting in Marina, which included all party leaders, Meranda herself announced that she was stepping down. She made it clear to everyone present.

“Now, when someone resigns from office, their official privileges are also taken away. So, the question is, have you truly resigned? If so, where is the resignation letter? If I had resigned, would I still be here speaking as the Speaker?”

Obasa insisted that his removal by 36 out of the 40 lawmakers in the House was invalid and that he remains the legitimate Speaker.

“I have not been legally removed. I am not against removal, but it must follow due process according to the House rules and the Constitution,” he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Obasa arrived at the Lagos State House of Assembly under heavy security and presided over a plenary session with only four lawmakers in attendance, declaring himself the Speaker.