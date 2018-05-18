Medical & Healthcare | Request for Proposal for Antiretroviral Therapy (Art) Laboratory Infrastructural Upgrade by Family Health International (Fhi 360)

Overview

USAID

FAMILY HEALTH INTERNATIONAL (FHI 360)

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL –

ANTIRETROVIRAL THERAPY (ART) LABORATORY INFRASTRUCTURAL UPGRADE

INTRODUCTION:

Family Health International (FHI 360) is not-for-profit human development organization dedicated to improving lives in lasting ways by advancing integrated, locally driven solutions. Our staff includes expert in health, education, nutrition, environmental, economic development, civil society, gender equality, youth, research and technology – creating a unique mix of capabilities to address today’s interrelated development challenges. With funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), FHI360 is supporting the government of Nigeria (GON) to enhance sustained cross-sectional integration of HIV/AIDS services by building Nigerian capacity to deliver sustainable high quality, comprehensive, prevention, treatment, care and related services in various states within Nigeria.

FHI360 Nigeria Country Office is collaborating with State Ministry of Health to carry out infrastructural upgrade of 40 selected ART laboratories across Nigeria. The Country Office is hereby seeking qualified and interested companies to submit proposals (technical and financial) using a pre-determined bill of quantities. You can request for the bill of quantities and list of the sites by sending email to Labupgrade@fhi360.org.

RFP REQUIREMENT:

Please read this section carefully and be sure that all requested information is included in your submission. Evaluators will neither make assumptions nor draw inferences regarding missing or incomplete information. The submission of incomplete information could result in the rejection of proposals. You are to submit the following:

(1) Detailed Company Profile with registered address, functional email, telephone numbers and point of contact for the organization. The profile must include CV of certified engineers (COREN). The profile must also demonstrate and provide technical capacity including human resources on successful construction or renovation work across different states in Nigeria.

(2) Evidence of company registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission, including form CAC7 & CAC2

(3) Tax Clearance Certificate for 2015, 2016, and 2017

(4) Evidence of financial capability recommendation letter from a reputable bank(s) describing your financial capacity to carry out large renovation work.

(5) Evidence of possession of experience in similar jobs in hospital laboratory construction or renovation work (at least three) that is, signed purchase orders, signed award letter or signed Job Completion certificate.

(6) Recommendation letter(s) from the organization(s) you have provided similar service to, attesting to the successful completion of the job.

(7) Detailed work plan with timeline on how your company intend to carry out the upgrade of the laboratories

SELECTION CRITERIA:

(1) Price

(2) Conformity to specification and RFP requirement

(3) Quote validity Period

(4) Payment Terms

(5) Delivery Timeline

(6) Warranty terms and period

SUBMISSION OF PROPOSALS:

Bidders are requested to submit their priced bill of quantities indicating items (3,4,5 &6) in the selection criteria above in Naira and separately from the required documents listed in the RFP requirement above. The outer envelope must be titled as “Request for Proposal – Art Laboratory Upgrade”

You are to submit hard copy and a soft copy (in a device storage of your choice; flash drive or CD ROM) to:

The Procurement Committee

Family Health International (FHI360),

Plot 1073 JS Tarka Street, Garki, Area 3,

Abuja.

Tel: 09416 5555

All documents required by this RFP must be received at the above designated location not later than 5:00PM (Nigeria Time), on Thursday 31st May, 2018.

All enquiries regarding this RFP must be submitted not later than 5:00PM (Nigeria Time), on Wednesday 30th May, 2018 through quotations.Nigeria@fhi360.org

OTHER INSTRUCTIONS:

Facsimile (fax), e-mail documents or postmarked documents will not be accepted.

Issuance of this RFP is in no way constitutes a commitment by FHI360 to award a contract.

FHI 360 reserves the right to vary any part of this RFP at the time of award if it becomes necessary.

FHI360 is Value added Tax (VAT) exempted, but charges Withholding Tax (WHT) in compliance with the relevant Nigerian laws.