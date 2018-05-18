Business & Economy | Request For Proposal: Due Diligence for LTA Check List And Compliance At United Nations Children’s Fund

Overview

UNITED NATIONS CHILDREN’S FUND

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (SERVICE): 9139616

TITLE: DUE DILIGENCE FOR LTA CHECK LIST AND COMPLIANCE

REFERENCE: RFP 9139616

UNITED NATIONS CHILDREN’S FUND (UNICEF) seeks to engage the services of a reputable consulting firm to put in place robust mechanism for due diligence and compliance checks for public procurements exercises conducted by project States under the FGN-UNICEF Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Programme with a view to ensure that the project States comply fully with the tenets of public procurement as enshrine in the Harmonized Procurement Guidelines for Works and Services under the FGN-UNICEF WASH Programme. This assignment is equally meant to grow the capacity of WASH institutions in procurement and contract management to ensure the best value for investments and long-term sustainability of WASH services.

Technical and Financial proposals should be forwarded to UNICEF Nigeria supply section mail box ngrsupply@unicef.org and hard copies in sealed envelopes dropped in the bid box placed in the reception room at the entrance hall of UNICEF, or be sent through courier service.

Address to:

Supply Manager,

UNICEF,

Old CBN Building, Area 11, Garki,

Abuja, Nigeria.

IMPORTANT – ESSENTIAL INFORMATION

The reference RFPS – 2018/9139616 must be shown on your offer.

Offers MUST be received on or before 2:00pm Nigeria local time on 17th June, 2018 and will be publicly opened at 2:30pmNigeria local time same day. Proposals received after the stipulated date and time will be invalidated.

Please visit our website www.unicef.org and download our supplier profile form (SPF) and fill same with necessary information to evaluate you.

This request for proposal is approved by:

CHRISTOPHER ADOMATI

CHIEF OF SUPPLY & LOGISTICS SECTION