AVIATION JOB | Etihad Airways Sales Representative Recruitment

Etihad Aviation Group (EAG) is a diversified global aviation and travel group comprising five business divisions – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, Etihad Airways Engineering, Etihad Airport Services, Hala Group and Airline Equity Partners. The group has minority investments in six airlines: airberlin, Air Serbia, Air Seychelles, Alitalia, Jet Airways and Virgin Australia.

From its Abu Dhabi base, Etihad Airways flies to, or has announced plans to serve, more than 110 passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia and the Americas.

Job Title: Sales Representative

Location: Lagos

Job Description

The successor will perform, coordinate and execute sales activities for assigned accounts, Overview and monitor the market and the competitors to ensure established Company sales targets are reached contributing to Company revenue objectives achievement.

Job Responsibilities

Policies and procedures

Follow all relevant policies, processes and procedures so that work is carried out in a controlled and consistent manner

Day-to-Day Operations

Implement the day-to-day standard operations assigned to ensure compliance with the established standards and procedures. Refer to supervisor for complex tasks which may require exceptions to procedures

Safety, Quality & Environment

Comply with all relevant safety, security, quality, health and environmental procedures to ensure a healthy and safe work environment

Specific Responsibilities

Define and agree periodic plan of sales activity to ensure targets are reached and recorded

Analyze the market?s potential to determine the value of existing and prospective customers in terms of sales opportunities

Collect, review and consolidate information to support the identification of intervention areas to ensure sales target achievement

Establish, develop and maintain business relationships with assigned current customers and prospective customers segment to generate revenues for the organization

Communicate and meet regularly with relevant accounts to inform about new products and promotions to increase sales in order to reach the expected sales target

Identify and implement fidelity techniques to ensure a long-lasting fruitful business relationship with major accounts

Research, gather and analyse products availability in the market to assist in the proposal of new products and services to improve Company sales

Research, gather and analyse competitors information to define the best selling approach to increase Company market quota and visibility

Cooperate with marketing to determine the best promotion sales techniques

Communicate and regularly meet with area intermediaries to inform about new products and promotions to ensure the best and most updated value proposal is timely communicated to the market

Coordinate and draft contractual agreements with intermediaries to ensure customer?s requirements are captured effectively and in compliance with existing policies

Negotiate and manage commercial agreements with assigned accounts of trade and corporate segment to ensure sales can be closed, respecting corporate guidelines and indications

Education & Experience

Minimum Diploma (2 years or more).

Minimum of 3 years of work experience within relevant field.

Skills:

Communication skills – Excellent

English Language skills – Excellent

Negotiation skills – Advanced

Relationship Management skills – Advanced

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

