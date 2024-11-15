Maiduguri Airport Set for Full International Operations by January 2025

The General Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, Maiduguri, will commence full international operations on January 1, 2025, marking a significant boost in connectivity for Nigeria’s North East Zone and positioning Maiduguri as a key player in global air travel and cargo transportation.

Announcing the development, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, highlighted the strategic upgrade following his recent visit to the airport, accompanied by the heads of key aviation agencies.

Among the officials present were Olubunmi Kuku, Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN); Farouk Umar of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA); and Chris Najomo, represented by Balang, from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), as well as officials from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

The one-day working visit saw Keyamo and the aviation executives engage with critical stakeholders, including Customs, DSS, Immigration, and the NDLEA, in discussions to ensure seamless international operations at the airport. The delegation was warmly welcomed by Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, who praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Keyamo and acknowledged his leadership’s impact on the aviation sector.

Governor Zulum reaffirmed Borno State’s commitment to supporting the Federal Government’s efforts, underscoring the importance of the airport’s international status for the region’s economy and connectivity.

Keyamo noted that the General Muhammadu Buhari International Airport will be the first fully operational international airport in Nigeria’s North East, equipped with a world-class runway and modern facilities. In addition to passenger services, it will serve as a regional cargo hub, benefiting the economy of the North East and neighboring regions.

The visit provided an opportunity to address logistical aspects and ensure the airport’s readiness for international operations. The project reflects the Federal Government’s commitment to enhancing aviation infrastructure, supporting regional development, and fostering national cohesion through strategic investments in transportation.