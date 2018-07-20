Macron Fires Security Chief Over May Day Protest

France’s President, Emmanuel Macron is to fire a security adviser who hit and stamped on a May Day protester, the Elysee Palace has said.

Alexandre Benalla is being questioned by police, prosecutors said.

“New facts that could constitute misdemeanor by Alexandre Benalla were brought to the president’s attention,” a palace official said.

“As a result… the presidency has decided to start Alexandre Benalla’s dismissal procedure.”

Video footage of the Paris demonstration showed Benalla dragging a female protester with his right arm around her neck.

He was later seen attempting to do the same with a male protester who resisted.

The presidential aide was seen striking his head and stamping on the man, who fell to the ground and pleaded with him to stop.

Benalla was wearing a police helmet at the time and had been given permission to attend the protest as an observer.

His actions have been described as “unacceptable behaviour” by Mr Macron’s spokesman, Bruno Roger-Petit.

Benalla had been suspended for 15 days without pay and his responsibilities for organising security for presidential trips taken away from him, Mr Roger-Petit added.