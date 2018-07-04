11 Year old Boy Paints Emmanuel Macron in Two Hours at Afrika Shrine

11 Year old Boy Paints Emmanuel Macron in Two Hours at Afrika Shrine

- July 4, 2018
Emmanuel Macron

Macron was in the New Afrikan Shrine to inaugurate the African Cultural Season slated for 2020.

The young painter completed a painting of the French president two hours after he arrived the premises.

An impressed Macron praised and congratulated the talented boy on his Twitter account

“Very touched, congratulations to this young boy,” he wrote.

Macron disclosed that he has fond memories of the shrine. In his early years, Macron worked as an intern at the French embassy from six months.

Yemi Alade and Femi Kuti delivered energetic musical performances on the night while a short skit directed by Kunle Afolayan featured several Nollywood stars including Jide Kosoko, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Joke Silva, Dakore Akande, Rita Dominic, Ramsey Nouah, among others.

