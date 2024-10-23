Lufthansa Help Alliance Partners With Chess In Slum Africa To Launch Chess Innovation Hub In Lagos

The Chess Innovation Hub, a center for the intellectual and social development of underprivileged children through chess education, and an initiative of Chess in Slum Africa (CISA), has been commissioned in Lagos, Nigeria.

Help Alliance, the Lufthansa Group Airline’s aid organization, is pleased to have partnered with CISA in bringing this project to life. The collaboration underscores a shared commitment to transforming education and the aim to foster cognitive development in children from marginalized communities.

At the launch event, Tunde Onakoya, the founder of CISA and a Guinness World Record holder, passionately recounted the organization’s journey and achievements. CISA’s efforts have reached over 10,000 children through chess training and life skills, providing more than 200 scholarships and vocational opportunities. He highlighted the Chess Innovation Hub’s role in advancing CISA’s vision, with an ambitious target of empowering 100,000 children by 2030 through innovative education and leadership development.

“The Chess Innovation Hub will serve as a space for kids from the slums and streets to learn new skills and unlock their potential. Chess is just the beginning—it’s a pathway, not the final destination. Our aim is to equip children with essential skills like robotics, coding, and mathematics, helping them envision a bright future and recognize their potential, instead of letting poverty and lack define their lives,” said Tunde.

Representing Lufthansa Group at the event were René Koinzack, Senior Director Sales for Southern & East Africa, Nigeria & Equatorial Guinea; Zied Gueblaoui, former General Manager, Sales Nigeria & Help Alliance Project Coordinator; Tolulope Aminu, Marketing Manager & Help Alliance Project Coordinator, Nigeria and John Opara, the New General Manager for Lufthnasa Nigeria and Niger.

L-R: John Opara, General Manager, Sales, Nigeria, Lufthansa Group; Zied Gueblaoui, former General Manager, Sales, Nigeria & Help Alliance Project Coordinator; Tolulope Aminu, Marketing Manager and Help Alliance Project Coordinator, Nigeria; Tunde Onakoya, Founder, Chess in Slum Africa and Guinness World Record holder; and Rene Koinzack, Head of Regional Sales, Southern and East African, Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea, for Lufthansa Group Airlines, at the commissioning of the Chess Innovation Hub, Alagomeji, Lagos, over the weekend.

“We are very proud to support the Chess in Slum Africa initiative via Help Alliance. Help Alliance celebrates its 25th anniversary this year and we remain dedicated to advancing education and alleviating poverty, as key focus areas in our pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals. The launch of the Chess Innovation Hub represents a significant step toward achieving these goals in Nigeria. The CISA team created a remarkable space for education, and I am very thankful to Tunde and his team as well our help Alliance coordinators for their vision and strong commitment. I am looking forward seeing the initiative to grow further,” said René Koinzack.

Zied Gueblaoui shared his excitement, saying, “Seeing the Chess Innovation Hub become a reality is a proud moment for me. It’s incredible to think back to three years ago when this was just an idea, fueled by Tunde Onakoya’s passion. Today, we stand here to witness the opening of this state-of-the-art facility, which will play a crucial role in uplifting children from the streets and slums of Lagos. It has been a true honor to contribute to this journey.”

Tolulope Aminu added, “Partnering with CISA was an easy choice. We recognized their authenticity and deep passion for their mission, which aligns closely with our goals at Help Alliance. Most importantly, CISA treats the communities they support with dignity, focusing on their potential rather than their struggles.”

Help Alliance was founded in 1999 by 13 Lufthansa Airline employees, it bundles the commitment of many employees and has developed into the central pillar of social commitment of the entire Lufthansa Group. With a primary focus on promoting access to education, employment, and income; help alliance is currently in over 60 projects across 29 countries working together with competent local partners and using the strengths of the Lufthansa Group to create prospects for children, young people and young adults. True to her motto “Closer to the world, Closer to its people”.