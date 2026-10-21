Oyebanji appoints four aides, swears in Ekiti SSG, chief of staff

By Emmanuella Opara | October 21st 2026

KEY POINTS

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has appointed four officials as technical advisers and head of the state transport agency.

The appointments cover power infrastructure, road infrastructure, airport operations and transportation.

The governor has sworn in Habibat Adubiaro as Secretary to the State Government and Oyeniyi Adebayo as Chief of Staff.

Oyebanji says his second-term administration will demand greater accountability and improved service delivery.

MAIN STORY

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has appointed four officials to key positions in the state’s power, road infrastructure, aviation and transportation sectors, while swearing in the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Habibat Adubiaro, and Chief of Staff, Oyeniyi Adebayo.

The appointments were announced in a statement issued in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode.

The new appointees are Philip Atere as Technical Adviser on Power Infrastructure; Tope Fatukasi as Technical Adviser on Road Infrastructure; retired Air Vice Marshal Sunday Makinde as Technical Adviser on Airport matters; and Tajudeen Alingbolu as Director-General of the Ekiti State Transport Agency.

According to Oyebode, the appointments take immediate effect and reflect the importance of the respective sectors to the administration’s development agenda.

The appointments came hours after Oyebanji swore in Adubiaro and Adebayo, both of whom served in the same positions during his first term.

At the ceremony, the governor said his second-term administration would not accept anything short of excellent service delivery. He urged the two officials to use their experience from the previous administration to carry out their responsibilities without delay.

Oyebanji said their reappointments placed greater responsibilities on them to serve the government and the people of Ekiti State. He warned them against complacency and overconfidence, adding that his administration would demand higher standards of diligence, discipline and accountability.

He described Adubiaro and Adebayo as experienced officials who had served since he assumed office four years ago, but acknowledged that there were areas where their performance needed improvement.

“This reappointment is, therefore, proof that the reward for good work is more work. But I will be dishonest if I do not acknowledge that there are areas in need of improvement,” Oyebanji said.

He added that he would be less tolerant of lapses because the officials could no longer rely on inexperience as an excuse.

THE ISSUES

The appointments place officials in charge of key areas linked to Ekiti State’s infrastructure and transport administration. Their responsibilities cover power infrastructure, roads, airport matters and the state transport agency.

The governor’s warning to the reappointed SSG and chief of staff also signals expectations of improved performance and closer accountability during his second term.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“You, therefore, have no reason to grope around. The burden that comes with this, however, is that I will be less tolerant of lapses than I was in the first administration because you cannot claim inexperience again,” Biodun Oyebanji, Ekiti State Governor, said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The four appointments take immediate effect. The appointees are expected to assume their responsibilities in their respective sectors, while Adubiaro and Adebayo continue in their roles as SSG and chief of staff.

BOTTOM LINE

Oyebanji has expanded his team with four appointments across infrastructure and transportation while setting higher expectations for performance and accountability from officials retained in his second-term administration.