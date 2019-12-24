LCC to Commence Cashless Toll Collection on Ikoyi-Lekki Bridge from Jan 1

Lekki Concession Company Limited (LCC), the concessionaire of the Eti-Osa Lekki-Epe Expressway and the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Toll Plaza, has announced the commencement of cashless toll collection at the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Toll Plaza on January 1, 2020.

The Managing Director, LCC, Mr. Yomi Omomuwasan, stated this at a press conference, recently, adding that this was in line with the T.H.E.M.E policy of the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to provide respite to Lagosians in terms of adequate traffic management and to ensure seamless passage for road users, as well as improve motorists’ journey and travel times.

Omomuwasan said recently, LCC carried out an upgrade of its tolling systems at the Admiralty Circle and Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Toll Plazas following which customers’ toll accounts were merged into a single account. “Therefore, a single device can now be used for passages at both toll plazas.”

The Managing Director stated that “the new upgrade is to enable us to serve you better by enhancing and modernizing service delivery at the Plazas.

“In order to enhance efficiency on the road and ease traffic management particularly on the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Toll Bridge, a cash payment will no longer be accepted at the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Toll Plaza, however, motorists can still use both cash and electronic devices for passages at the Admiralty Circle Toll Plaza,” he said.

“We encourage motorists to obtain their toll devices for ease of passage and to eliminate the issue of change in the toll booths,” he added.

A wide array of options have been made available to customers and Toll road users to substitute for the current cash transactions, he said.

He stated that “motorists can visit our customer service centres at any of the toll plazas by Admiralty Circle, Conservation, Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge Toll plazas to obtain free and discounted eTag devices, prepaid cards or payment vouchers for their immediate use prior to the kick-off date.

“We have also launched our LCC mobile app where customers can register for toll devices, top-up their account, check their balance and view the statement of account. The app can be downloaded from the Google play store or iOS for immediate sign-up on the electronic devices,” he said.

Omomuwasan also mentioned the additional convenience services offered by LCC, such as the 24/7 Security and Traffic Patrol services, free breakdown/recovery assistance, Ambulance services, LCC dedicated Police, LASTMA, Man O’ War, amongst others.

“We offer these services free of charge to road users, irrespective of if you paid tolls or not. Our aim is to ensure a safe environment and ease traffic flow on the expressway,” he said.

The Head of Operations, LCC, Mr Olumide Oni assured road users of a hitch-free process, a transparent method. Also, the network employed are localized to ease operation and prompt services.

Oni stated that there would be no change in toll rate, rather 10% would be given to users as incentives.

Head Commercial and Corporate Media, LCC. Veronica Jacob stated that the team was currently sensitizing the public on the aim to ensure that traffic management is better, while congestion is prevented.

Toll-free customer service lines would also be made available to the public, she said.

