LBS BREAKFAST PRESENTATION DECEMBER 2024- Navigating Macroeconomic Complexities In 2025

As the global economic landscape evolves, the 2024 LBS Breakfast Presentation, spearheaded by Mr. Bismarck Rewane, unpacks the intricate dynamics shaping the year ahead. Themed “Macroeconomic Complexities: Quadratic Unknowns & Simultaneous Equations,” this report offers an insightful analysis of global and domestic trends that will impact economies, industries, and markets in 2025.

Globally, optimism surrounds slowing inflation, falling interest rates, and a rebound in trade. However, these gains face risks from geopolitical tensions and economic fragmentation. Emerging markets, including Sub-Saharan Africa, are projected to outperform global growth rates, highlighting their increasing integration with the world economy.

Domestically, Nigeria’s outlook reflects cautious progress amidst structural challenges. Key drivers include oil and gas reforms, rising agricultural output, and a burgeoning creative economy. Notable trends, such as the anticipated rebound in FAAC allocations and moderated inflation, indicate gradual economic recovery. Nevertheless, high public debt, fiscal imbalances, and exchange rate volatility remain pressing concerns.

The presentation also emphasizes pivotal sectors like aviation, tourism, and manufacturing. While lower oil prices are favorable for global air travel, Nigeria’s aviation sector is primed for growth through improved infrastructure and policy reforms. Meanwhile, creative industries are positioned to leverage global digital platforms, strengthening Nigeria’s cultural export.

Politically, the interplay between economic reform and governance is critical for sustainable development. Policy adjustments addressing inflation, exchange rates, and public spending will define Nigeria’s trajectory. Strategic measures to foster investment, streamline fiscal operations, and stabilize the Naira are imperative.

This comprehensive analysis underscores the importance of informed decision-making in navigating uncertainties. The insights serve as a guiding compass for stakeholders to capitalize on opportunities while mitigating risks in a dynamic and interconnected world.

Download the full report here