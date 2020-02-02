Lagos State Government Begins Clampdown on Bikes, Tricycles

- February 2, 2020
The Lagos State Police Command, on Saturday, began enforcing the state government’s directive to restrict the operations of commercial motorcycles and tricycles in the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu who led a team of officers to various parts of the state to ensure compliance of the law said that those arrested will face the consequences of their actions.

Odumosu said confiscated motorcycles and tricycles will be crushed.

“They are not going to pay a fine for release,” he said.

Source: Channels TV

