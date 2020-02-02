Bike Riders Depart Lagos for Northern Nigeria as Ban Goes Full Swing

As the ban on bikes and tricycles took effect in Lagos o February 1, 2020, many trailers loaded with motorcycles have been shipped out of the state.

Many riders who hail from the Northern part of the country have shipped their motorcycles in different trailers. No fewer than seven trailers loaded with motorcycles were sighted by our correspondent along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway leaving Lagos.

It was learnt that some of the Okada riders left Lagos to join trailers heading to the North from Ogere in Ogun State.

In Ogun State, at least five trailers loaded with Okadas were counted by our correspondent while some of the riders were seen attaching bikes on other trailers and tankers.

Some of them, who spoke with our correspondent, said they were going to their respective states in the North because of the ban on motorcycles and Tricycles by the state government.

One of them, who identifies himself as Umaru from Kano State, loaded his motorcycle with his baggage, saying he was heading to his state. Others also confirmed that because of the ban, which took effect today, they have been forced to relocate to their respective states in the Northern part of the country.

There was a drama at Ogere when a Chairmen of Okada Association, who identified himself as Fatai Jamiu from Kosofe, came in search of his motorcycles given to a rider on “hire purchase.”

He confirmed that most of the riders mobilized themselves and arrived Ogere as early as midnight en route the Northern part of the country. “But we were surprised because some parts in Kosofe were not affected by the ban.

They just mobilized themselves and left Lagos in droves.” Daily Trust reports that, with the planned enforcement of the ban beginning from this morning, many roads and highways in the state are free from motorcycles and tricycles.

Also, tricycles were off the roads at the popular Acme, Ogunnusi, Adeniyi Jones while some residents were seen trekking to their destinations. There was a large number of passengers waiting for commercial vehicles at the bus stops on parts of Lagos State affected by the ban.

