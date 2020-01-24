LAGESC Commences Arrest of Jaywalkers across Lagos Highways

The Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) has stepped up its operation to arrest the defiant crossing the highway indiscriminately.

This according to the agency forms part of its effort at ensuring free flow of vehicular movement in the State, which is mostly hindered as a result of pedestrians crossing major highways where bridges are erected for usage.

The Corps Marshal of the Agency, CP Gbemisola Akinpelu (Rtd) stated that the Agency is geared towards attaining total compliance on road crossing and use of pedestrian bridges in line with the mandate of the Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on the enforcement and prosecution of the offenders.

Akinpelu was speaking during the monthly interface session with senior officers of the Agency at the Command Headquarters, Bolade-Oshodi.

The Corps Marshal emphasized on the risks associated with crossing the highways where pedestrian bridges are constructed, as crossing of highways impede free flow of traffic and unnecessary loss of lives.

She stated that the distance from the pedestrian bridges where arrests can be made by LAGESC officers against erring pedestrians wishing to endanger their lives by crossing the highway is pegged at 200 meters.

According to her: “The Agency is presently carrying out the total enforcement in some of the identified areas such as Ikeja Along, Ikorodu Road, Ojota, Berger, C.M.S amongst others, while a total number of thirty-six (36) persons have been arrested for prosecution, and saying the exercise will continue and will extends to all part of the State.

Divisional offices

LAGESC boss further explained that the Commissioner for Environment & Water Resources Mr. Tunji Bello has approved the establishment of additional Divisional Offices in the State towards ensuring adequate coverage of the State, noting that these Divisional Officers with offices will be strategically positioned towards achieving zero tolerance of all environmental and traffic offences in the State.

While reiterating to the Divisional Commanders, Deputy Divisional Commanders, Unit Commanders and Senior Officers on the need for increased, proper and adequate monitoring of the pedestrian bridges, she also emphasized on the need to dislodge traders around the bridges and walkways for free human movement.

Source: VON