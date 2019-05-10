Kanye, Kim Expecting Fourth Child through Surrogate

What a week for royal babies, in every sense of the word. The Kardashian brood is about to grow by one, as Kim Kardashian’s surrogate has gone into labour.

Kourtney Kardashian broke the news to unsuspecting mum Kris Jenner, as the momager filmed a special US Mother’s Day on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Ellen surprised Kris, 63, with a visit from Kourtney, 40, and six of her grandchildren – Mason, Penelope, Reign, North, Saint and Chicago. However, Kim, 38, didn’t accompany her kids – but she had a very good reason.

Ellen said: ‘Kourtney, Kim was supposed to be here’, with the eldest Kardashian explaining: ‘So, my mom doesn’t even know this, but Kim’s surrogate went into labour. So she’s at the hospital.’

I surprised @KrisJenner with 6 of her grandchildren. Then I surprised her with one more. Sending love to you, @KimKardashian and @KanyeWest! @kourtneykardash pic.twitter.com/7SzHA2sahM — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 10, 2019

The clip dropped on Ellen’s Twitter account three hours ago, so who knows, baby Kardashian may already be in the world. This is Kim and Kanye West’s fourth child, a baby boy, and their second via surrogate.

During Kim’s pregnancy with North, she was diagnosed with pre-eclampsia and placenta accreta – a condition where the placenta doesn’t detach from the wall of the womb properly.

She explained in a post: ‘My doctor had to stick his entire arm in me and detach the placenta with his hand, scraping it away from my uterus with his fingernails. How disgusting and painful! My mom was crying; she had never seen anything like this before.

My delivery was fairly easy, but then going through that—it was the most painful experience of my life!

‘They gave me a second epidural but we were racing against time, so I just had to deal. They say that this is what some women died from as a result of childbirth back in the day, without proper care. I’m so thankful that my doctor was able to catch this and address the issue immediately.’

Kim had to undergo two surgeries to remove the scar tissue so she could conceive again, and went on to have Saint – but sadly, she dealt with placenta accreta again, which left her with a hole in her uterus.

Source: Metro