 Kaduna, Port Harcourt Refineries Undergoing Comprehensive Overhaul -NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has announced that the Kaduna Refinery and the second Port Harcourt Refinery, with a combined capacity of 210,000 barrels per day (bpd), are undergoing a comprehensive overhaul to achieve world-class operational standards.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Chief Corporate Communications Officer Olufemi Soneye emphasised that the ongoing rehabilitation goes beyond the routine Turnaround Maintenance (TAM) previously associated with refinery projects. Instead, the current effort is a full-scale modernisation designed to ensure the refineries operate sustainably at global benchmarks.

The statement was issued in response to comments from former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who recently expressed doubts about the operational status of Nigeria’s refineries. Obasanjo cited advice from the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) during his presidency, which questioned the viability of the Port Harcourt Refinery due to alleged corruption and inefficiencies.

Addressing these concerns, Soneye highlighted the significant strides made by NNPC Ltd., including the successful rehabilitation of the 60,000 bpd Port Harcourt Refinery and the Warri Refinery. He reaffirmed that similar efforts are underway at the Kaduna Refinery and the second Port Harcourt Refinery, adding that these projects aim to deliver sustainable and efficient refining capabilities for Nigeria’s energy sector.

“We invite our esteemed former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, to visit the rehabilitated refineries and witness the progress firsthand,” Soneye stated. “His insights and guidance, rooted in his years of leadership, remain invaluable to our journey toward achieving energy independence and sustainable development.”

Soneye also provided updates on NNPC Ltd.’s transformation from a state-owned entity to a private, profit-oriented energy giant. He credited the leadership of Group Chief Executive Officer Mele Kyari and President Bola Tinubu’s energy policies for steering the organisation toward profitability and diversification.

“NNPC Ltd. has evolved into an integrated energy company, expanding beyond traditional oil and gas to focus on cleaner, cheaper, and sustainable energy solutions for Nigeria’s growing demands,” Soneye added.

The overhaul of Nigeria’s refineries is part of a broader strategy to strengthen domestic refining capacity, reduce dependency on imported petroleum products, and align with global energy standards.